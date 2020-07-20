Hudson, New York's Shared Summer Streets

The City of Hudson’s Shared Summer Streets program will continue through the summer. With the goal of supporting local businesses to reopen safely, businesses on Warren Street between 7th and Front Streets have the opportunity to expand activities to sidewalks and select parking spaces, while 5mph local traffic and pedestrians share the street to allow adequate space for social distancing for visitors and pedestrians.
The initiative is a collaboration between the City of Hudson, Hudson Hall, FUTURE HUDSON, and Design for Six Feet. To tell us more, we welcome Tambra Dillon (Hudson Hall), Kaja Kuhl (Design for Six Feet) and Peter Spear (FUTURE HUDSON).
