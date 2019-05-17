Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

HUD Official Looks To Advance Opportunity Zone Program In New England

By 14 minutes ago

Housing and Urban Development New England Regional Administrator David Tille.
Credit Pat Bradley/WAMC

The sweeping 2017 federal tax law created a program that offers big tax rewards in exchange for putting money into projects in designated areas called opportunity zones.

The program has been slow to start up in Massachusetts which has 138 opportunity zones. These include low-income urban neighborhoods and rural towns.

Earlier this week, David Tille, the New England Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was in Springfield to tout the program during a meeting with Mayor Domenic Sarno.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tille.

David Tille
Housing and Urban Development New England
Department of Housing and Urban Development
opportunity zones

