An interview with Nathan Wang

A teenager from our region got a first-hand look at how American government can work this week. A bill called the Artificial Intelligence Education Act passed the House as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. Sponsored by Capital Region Democrat Paul Tonko, the measure is intended to help K-12 students develop skills in artificial intelligence. The idea first came to Tonko from then-Shaker High School senior Nathan Wang in 2019. Wang is now studying at Johns Hopkins.