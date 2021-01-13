How House Members Voted On 25th Amendment Resolution

The Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution Tuesday night calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to assume the powers of the presidency.

The resolution, introduced by Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, argues that President Trump has demonstrated an "inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office," including defending democracy, in the wake of a insurrection by pro-Trump extremists who breeched the U.S. Capitol.

Ahead of the vote, Pence dismissed the idea that he would invoke the amendment, which would involve him convening the Cabinet and garnering a majority of its support to become acting president. His response prompts the House to continue with efforts to impeach the president for a second time on Wednesday.

Just one Republican broke rank to join Democrats in supporting the resolution, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.



