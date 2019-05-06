Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 House Panel To Vote Wednesday On Holding AG Barr In Contempt By Tim Mak • 9 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / The House Judiciary Committee scheduled a Wednesday vote to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt after the Justice department failed to provide access to the underacted Mueller report on time. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.