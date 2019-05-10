Hawkins House Jewelry and Fine Gifts

If you’ve ever visited Hawkins House you may have been surprised by it’s size. “We have over 2,300 square feet of retail space making it a haven for browsers” says owner Elizabeth Ganger. “We have the work of dozens of artisans including an exceptional selection of handcrafted jewelry.” The Hawkins House crafts market has grown over the years to include two historic buildings with a modern expansion. “The additional space has allowed us to add new lines, including a whole new section for “Retrendz” – an exquisite collection of new and gently used clothing.”

Hawkins House is well known as “the place to shop for jewelry” and even a quick look around will show you why. There is a wide selection of earrings, necklaces, pendants and bracelets in a variety of metals, with or without stones. There is religious jewelry, including crosses and St. Christopher’s medals.

In addition to their extensive collection of handcrafted jewelry, Hawkins House has everything from glass to pottery, from books and cards to handbags and scarves... plus woodenware and cutting boards, jewelry boxes, decorative candles, toys, games, clothing, and much more. New products are coming in every week so you will find something different every time you visit.

As a second generation family business, Hawkins House is proud of it’s 42 year history of providing exceptional quality jewelry, crafts and gifts. The secret of their success? “Customer service” says Elizabeth. “We love our customers and we do everything possible to reward our customers for their business.” One way is by offering free gift-wrapping, another is the Frequent Buyer Program. “Simply sign up and get 3% back on your purchases all year long. It’s our way of saying ‘thanks!’” Our customers come from all around the region and the world, and they will tell you we are “well worth the trip!"