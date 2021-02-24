"Ground Zero" A 9/11 Novel By Alan Gratz

Any American adult can tell you where they were on 9/11. However, a new generation of Americans don’t have that memory. To them, the horrific events of that day are simply history.

In time for the twentieth anniversary, YA novelist Alan Gratz delivers a take on history and hope, revenge and fear – and the stunning links between the past and present. His new book is "Ground Zero."

Alan Gratz is the New York Times bestselling author of several books for young readers, including "Allies," "Grenade," "Projekt 1065," "Prisoner B-3087," and "Code of Honor."