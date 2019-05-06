Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Great Barrington Residents To Gather For Annual Town Meeting

By 29 seconds ago

Tonight, Great Barrington, Massachusetts continues a centuries old New England tradition as it holds its annual town meeting. To get a sense of what the Berkshire County town of around 7,000 is deciding tonight, WAMC spoke with selectboard member Ed Abrahams. 

Tags: 
Great Barrington

Related Content

Attempt To Buck Bottle Ban In Great Barrington Fails

By Aug 7, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

An effort by Great Barrington residents to overturn the town’s May vote to ban single use plastic water bottles has fallen short. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes reports from last night’s special town meeting.

Legal Marijuana Sales Begin In Berkshire County

By Jan 11, 2019
Josh Landes / WAMC

At 10 o’clock this morning, the first legal recreational marijuana sales began in Berkshire County.

Richmond Town Administrator Tapped As New Great Barrington Town Manager

By Apr 1, 2019
Facebook

Great Barrington, Massachusetts, will soon have a new town manager. With the current manager’s contract expiring at the end of June, the selectboard has invited Mark Pruhenski – currently the town administrator of nearby Richmond – to take the job. Select board member Ed Abrahams says the town’s staff is enthusiastic about Pruhenski, and also praised his knowledge of the area. For his part, Pruhenski told WAMC on Thursday that he’s accepted the invitation and is excited to sign a contract so he can start working this summer.

Great Barrington Police Department Investigating Officer OUI Charge

By Apr 30, 2019
Facebook: Great Barrington Police Department

A Great Barrington, Massachusetts town police officer is off the job after a drunk driving arrest over the weekend.