Great Barrington Residents To Gather For Annual Town Meeting

Great Barrington, Massachusetts, will soon have a new town manager. With the current manager’s contract expiring at the end of June, the selectboard has invited Mark Pruhenski – currently the town administrator of nearby Richmond – to take the job. Select board member Ed Abrahams says the town’s staff is enthusiastic about Pruhenski, and also praised his knowledge of the area. For his part, Pruhenski told WAMC on Thursday that he’s accepted the invitation and is excited to sign a contract so he can start working this summer.