Gas Prices Soar In Northern New England

Gas prices have risen in all three northern New England states in the past week.



GasBuddy reported on Monday that prices went up 4 cents to $2.68 per gallon in Vermont. In Maine prices rose more than 4 cents to $2.72 per gallon and 3.2 cents to $2.63 per gallon in New Hampshire.



The rising prices mirror national trends, as gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon around the country and averages $2.77 per gallon. That’s up almost 30 cents from a month ago and more than 40 cents than a year ago.



