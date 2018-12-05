Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Franklin County Sheriff Explains Support For Medically Assisted Treatments In Jail

In November, WAMC aired an interview with Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler. In it, he expressed his disbelief in the effectiveness of medically assisted treatments – or MATs – for inmates suffering from opioid addictions. Bowler favors an abstinence policy over medications like suboxone and methadone. His statements underscored the lack of consensus in the commonwealth over the role of MATs in the criminal justice system. Sheriff Christopher Donelan, his neighbor to the east, runs the Franklin County House Of Corrections in Greenfield, Massachusetts. First elected in 2011, Donelan embraced the use of MATs in the jail in 2016. He spoke with WAMC about why he’s become an advocate for the practice.

Berkshire County Sheriff's Office
Franklin County Sheriff Christopher Donelan
MATs
jail

Berkshire Sheriff Skeptical About Some Criminal Justice Reforms

By Nov 16, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

Continuing a series of conversations with top law enforcement officials in Berkshire County, WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes sat down with Sheriff Thomas Bowler for an extended interview this week.

Bill Would Require Medications To Treat Opioid Addictions In Jails

By Aug 8, 2018

   A bill to address the opioid addiction crisis in Massachusetts is on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. Passed in the final hours of the legislative session, it includes a provision that would allow some jail inmates to be given drugs to ease their cravings for heroin.

Finding The Safety Net For Women behind Bars

By Aug 7, 2017
Book Cover - Carolyn Sufrin

Thousands of pregnant women pass through our nation’s jails every year. What happens to them as they carry their pregnancies in a space of punishment? In this time when the public safety net is frayed, incarceration has become a central and racialized strategy for managing the poor.

In her book Jailcare, Carolyn Sufrin explores how jail has, paradoxically, become a place where women can find care. Carolyn Sufrin is a medical anthropologist and an obstetrician-gynecologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.