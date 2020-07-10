 François Clemmons: Part-Time Introvert, Musician, And Mr. Rogers Neighborhood's Officer Clemmons | WAMC
  • Fred Rogers and François Clemmons on Mr. Rogers Neighorhood, cooling their feet in a small pool
    Fred Rogers and François Clemmons on Mr. Rogers Neighorhood

Francois Clemmons
Credit Caleb Kenna

While you may not immediately recognize the name François Clemmons, you certainly may know him from his groundbreaking role as Officer Clemmons, a recurring character on "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" with Fred Rogers.

Clemmons overcame a difficult childhood of discrimination to become a musician, a noted choir director, and to serve as a positive image of a black American at a time when racial tensions in the United States were very high.

As he writes in his new memoir, he found a family in Fred Rogers, a friend and mentor. He writes about his life and his deep friendship with Rogers in his new memoir "Officer Clemmons."

