Forum To Highlight Successes On Diversity In Construction

By 43 minutes ago

Tradespeople on the construction site of the MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts in October 2016.
Credit Massachusetts Gaming Commission

The building of the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor casino saw more women work on the job site than any other construction project in Massachusetts history.

Of the roughly 7,000 workers on the project, 452 were tradeswomen.

Next week, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is hosting a forum and issuing a report on diversity at construction job sites.

The event is being held at Smith College in Northampton on Tuesday October 8.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jill Griffin, the gaming commission’s Director of Workforce, Diversity, and Supplier Development.

