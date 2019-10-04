Forum To Highlight Successes On Diversity In Construction

Listen to the interview with Jill Griffin.

The building of the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor casino saw more women work on the job site than any other construction project in Massachusetts history.

Of the roughly 7,000 workers on the project, 452 were tradeswomen.

Next week, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is hosting a forum and issuing a report on diversity at construction job sites.

The event is being held at Smith College in Northampton on Tuesday October 8.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jill Griffin, the gaming commission’s Director of Workforce, Diversity, and Supplier Development.