 Former USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With 2 Dozen Criminal Charges, Dies By Suicide | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Former USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With 2 Dozen Criminal Charges, Dies By Suicide

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on February 25, 2021 6:38 pm

Former USA Gymnastics and Olympic coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday, just hours after Michigan's Attorney General charged him with sexual assault and human trafficking.