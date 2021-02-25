Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Former USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With 2 Dozen Criminal Charges, Dies By Suicide By Tom Goldman • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 25, 2021 6:38 pm Former USA Gymnastics and Olympic coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday, just hours after Michigan's Attorney General charged him with sexual assault and human trafficking. ShareTweetEmail