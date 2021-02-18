 Former Olympian Indicted On Alleged Camp Greylock Abuse | WAMC

Former Olympian Indicted On Alleged Camp Greylock Abuse

By
    The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

A former Olympian has been indicted on multiple counts of indecent assault and battery allegedly committed at a Berkshire County summer camp in the 1970s. 

The grand jury indictments against hurdler Conrad Mainwaring include nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

“The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office began investigating the allegations following a report published by ESPN about Mainwaring," said Andrew McKeever, a spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney. "Since then, multiple victims shared similar stories of Mainwaring allegedly using his position of power to coerce teenage boys into sexual conduct.”

Mainwaring, a resident of Los Angeles, worked at Camp Greylock for Boys in Becket, Massachusetts when he allegedly committed the crimes. The DA’s office is seeking his extradition to Massachusetts.

Berkshire District Attorney
abuse

