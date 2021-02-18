Former Olympian Indicted On Alleged Camp Greylock Abuse

A former Olympian has been indicted on multiple counts of indecent assault and battery allegedly committed at a Berkshire County summer camp in the 1970s.

The grand jury indictments against hurdler Conrad Mainwaring include nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

“The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office began investigating the allegations following a report published by ESPN about Mainwaring," said Andrew McKeever, a spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney. "Since then, multiple victims shared similar stories of Mainwaring allegedly using his position of power to coerce teenage boys into sexual conduct.”

Mainwaring, a resident of Los Angeles, worked at Camp Greylock for Boys in Becket, Massachusetts when he allegedly committed the crimes. The DA’s office is seeking his extradition to Massachusetts.