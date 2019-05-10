Related Program: 
Ex-Fiancee Of Wrong-Way Crash Driver Says He Had Mood Swings

The ex-fiancee of a Vermont man charged with killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash has testified that he developed mood swings and once threatened to drive her and their daughter into a pond if he didn't get shared custody.

Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the Oct. 8, 2016, crash. Bourgoin's lawyer said his client was psychotic, delusional and legally insane. Prosecutors said Bourgoin, while troubled, met the legal definition of being sane.

WCAX-TV reports Anila Lawrence, Bourgoin's ex-fiancee, testified Friday she started a relationship with Bourgoin in 2008. She said in May 2016, Bourgoin drove her and their daughter around Chittenden County and threatened to drive them into a pond if he didn't get 50/50 custody.

His trial began on May 6th.

Deadly Wrong-Way Crash
Harwood Union High School
Steven Bourgoin

