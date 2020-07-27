 Embattled North Adams City Councilor Resigns After BLM, COVID-19 Comments | WAMC

Embattled North Adams City Councilor Resigns After BLM, COVID-19 Comments

  • A still from the Northern Berkshire Community Television
    Robert Moulton (L) and Ed Morandi (R) on the July 21st episode of "Let's Talk About It" on Northern Berkshire Community Television.
    Northern Berkshire Community Television

North Adams, Massachusetts City Councilor Robert Moulton has resigned. The two-time mayoral candidate faced outcry over his comments last week that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization and that the threat of COVID-19 has been exaggerated by politicians.

Moulton made the remarks on his long-running public access television show on July 21st.

“The Black Life Matter – don’t agree with it," said Moulton. "I don’t think people know what it is. It seems like that’s this month’s flavor. It’s a terrorist organization. They want to get rid of the family.”

Reaction was swift. Two days later, he resigned from as president of the Northern Berkshire EMS board of directors. After calls to resign from the city’s Black Lives Matter group and the announcement of moves to censure him at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Moulton stepped down from the council and the North Adams school committee Monday morning. The school committee had scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday to discuss its own censure of Moulton – a meeting that has now been canceled.

