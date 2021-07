WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the House select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee is expected to hold its first meeting Tuesday.

Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that some government offices are requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines for their employees. Also in the headlines: the Department of Justice has dropped a probe into COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, including in New York state.