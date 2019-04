WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Saturday shooting where one person died and three others were injured at a California synagogue. He also comments on President Trump's withdrawal from a global arms treaty via a speech to the National Rifle Association on Friday.

Also in the headlines: a UN report will likely call for a "nature rescue plan," and Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler has threatened to subpoena Attorney General William Barr if he refuses to testify this week.