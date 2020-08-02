DCC Offers Reduced Tuition To Eligible Students

Certain New York students are eligible for reduced tuition at a community college in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Students ages 16-and-over who are in their junior or senior year of high school or are being home-schooled, and are residents of Dutchess or Putnam Counties, can now take classes remotely this fall at Dutchess Community College for one-third of the standard tuition rate. The opportunity gives students, who may be looking for other options in the face of online high school classes this fall, the chance to earn college credits on a full- or part-time basis for $60.67 per credit. In-state residents usually pay $182 per credit when attending part-time. DCC will hold online information sessions, August 5, 12 and 18 for those who want to learn more.

Registration for the info sessions is required via connect.sunydutchess.edu/portal/spotlight.

Fall classes begin Aug. 24.