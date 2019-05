After 41 years at The Daily Gazette, Bill Buell is calling it quits. He spent 23 years as a sportswriter, and 18 in the newsroom, and is now taking up a new challenge as the Schenectady County Historian.

Buell will continue to file articles with The Gazette as a freelancer. Buell spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields about his newspaper career and his new role.