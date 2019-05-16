CVH Power! Launches Survey Of Black Women On Political Issues

A multiracial, member-led organization that works to build power and social equality in New York state has launched a survey for black women, seeing them as drivers for public policy and governance. Community Voices Heard Power! has chapters in New York City and four counties in the Hudson Valley.

Juanita Lewis is Community Voices Heard Hudson Valley Organizing Director:

She says the goal is to get back 2,500 surveys from New York City and 2,500 from the rest of the state, by the end of June. Lewis says responses are coming back but she hasn’t had a chance to review them yet.

She speaks to the timeline around the survey.

Lewis says the survey is already yielding an opportunity for connections and relationships.

The survey effort is called “Follow Black Women: A Survey for the Frontlines,” from Community Voices Heard Power!