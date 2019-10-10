Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.
Seen: "Joker"
Upcoming:
- David Sedaris - The Egg, Albany, Thursday 10/10, 8 PM
- Paula Cole: Revolution Tour - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 10/11, two shows: 6 and 8:30 PM
- COIN - Pearl Street Nightclub, Northampton, Mass., Friday 10/11, 8:30 PM
- Paul Taylor Dance Company - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Fri-Sat 10/11-12 at 8 PM; Sun 10/13 at 2 PM
- Kenari Quartet (music of Schumann, contemporary composers) - Friends of Chamber Music, Kiggins Hall, Emma Willard School, Troy, Saturday 10/12, 7:30 PM
- "Mamma Mia!" - Home Made Theater, Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 10/12 at 7:30 PM, through Oct. 27
- Martha Redbone - Massry Center for the Arts, College of Saint Rose, Albany, Saturday 10/12, 8 PM
- Chowderfest (with live music in Monument Square, DJs at select locations) - Downtown Troy, Troy, Sunday 10/13, noon to 4 PM
- The Fleshtones - Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, Sunday 10/13, 5 PM
- Justin Hayward - The Egg, Albany, Tuesday 10/15, 8 PM
New movies: "Gemini Man," "Lucy in the Sky," "The Addams Family"