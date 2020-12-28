 COVID Deaths, Cases Level Off At Two Berkshire Nursing Homes As Vaccinations Begin | WAMC

COVID Deaths, Cases Level Off At Two Berkshire Nursing Homes As Vaccinations Begin

By 1 hour ago
  • The Berkshire Healthcare logo
    Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

Two Berkshire County nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks this fall and winter are seeing deaths and cases level off as residents begin to receive vaccines.

Berkshire Healthcare says that the Hillcrest Commons facility in Pittsfield now has no active COVID cases among its residents, while Kimball Farms in Lenox only has one. Spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says vaccinations began at Kimball Farms Monday morning.

“Our next facility after that will be Mount Greylock on the 2nd of January, followed by Williamstown Commons on the 4th, and then we have North Adams and Hillcrest Commons on the 8th," she said.

Fairview Commons in Great Barrington will also receive vaccines January 8th.

41 residents at Hillcrest Commons and 15 at Kimball Farms died from COVID-19 this fall and winter. 24 residents died of the disease at Williamstown Commons and 4 at Fairview Commons this spring.

berkshire healthcare

