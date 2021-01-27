 Cloris Leachman - In Memoriam | WAMC
Cloris Leachman - In Memoriam

Academy Award winning actor Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94.

A member of Elia Kazan's first class at The Actors Studio in New York City, she won her Oscar for the 1971 Peter Bogdanovich film "The Last Picture Show" and she entered the living rooms of America as television's Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" at the age of 82 and until recently was performing for the screen - both on camera and voice-over work. 

Joe Donahue spoke with her in 2009 about her memoir "Cloris" and we re-post that interview now, in memoriam.

