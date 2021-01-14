 Clavelle Endorses Weinberger | WAMC
Clavelle Endorses Weinberger

A former Progressive mayor of Burlington, Vermont is endorsing Democratic incumbent Miro Weinberger for re-election ahead of Town Meeting Day in March.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is seeking his fourth term in Vermont’s largest city. The Democrat is being challenged by Progressive City Council President Max Tracy. 

On Thursday the city’s longest serving mayor, Progressive Peter Clavelle, who held the post for 16 years, announced that he is endorsing Weinberger:  “We live in challenging times; times that require seasoned and tested leadership. Miro will provide the leadership that our City needs to emerge from the COVID pandemic stronger and better.”

Independent Ward 7 city councilor Ali Dieng is also running for mayor.  Voters will decide on Town Meeting Day March 2nd.

