 Chris Rosenquest Discusses His Decision To Run For Mayor Of Plattsburgh | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Chris Rosenquest Discusses His Decision To Run For Mayor Of Plattsburgh

By 51 minutes ago
  • Chris Rosenquest
    Chris Rosenquest
    Photo provided by Chris Rosenquest

Clinton County legislator Chris Rosenquest represents Area 9 — the northeast portion of the city of Plattsburgh. The Democrat has been in the legislature since 2016 and was just reelected. But last week he kicked off a bid for mayor of Plattsburgh.  He tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley several factors led to his decision.

"It wasn't something that I was initially considering. I've been elected to the legislature serving four years there and just recently reelected, unopposed, just this last year. But in all of my conversations with constituents, with community members, with civic leaders, local, regional, state leaders, there really was the call to make a change at City Hall. Not so much about financially how things have been going, because I think if we're all honest, we can look at how the city's finances have been going and we can say it has gone in a positive direction. The concern though is how it's being done. You know, balancing the budget on the backs of our skilled staff; the amount of lawsuits and disenfranchised voices in our communities; community groups and specialized groups that are threatening lawsuits against the city; the fracture between the town and the city. You know, the town in the city has almost always been, as long as I've known, have had a, I don't want to say contentious, but a delicate relationship. And that has become completely, at this point it seems like, completely disjointed. And so there was this overarching need by the community that I also recognized to really make a change in not just the financial momentum but the cultural momentum, the community momentum, of our city and our town that we felt and we really feel needs to change. You know I have financial background. I was the finance Chair of the Clinton County Legislature. I have economic development background not only just as the chair of the Economic Development Committee but on the ground working with community groups, owning my own business, helping start other businesses in the community. So you know what we are looking at is really the desire to have a mayor that can do both. And you know even as the other candidates came on there still was this hey you know we really need somebody that has more of that local experience those local connections to make that difference. And then that's when I decided to run."

Chris Rosenquest faces businessman Tenzin Dorjee, student Miles Davis and incumbent Mayor Colin Read in a Democratic primary. Republican Scott Beebie is the sole Republican candidate so far. The city Democratic committee endorsed Mayor Read for re-election this week.

 

Tags: 
Chris Rosenquest
Rosenquest
Plattsburgh Mayor
Plattsburgh 2020
Mayor Colin Read
Colin Read
Tenzin Dorjee
miles davis
Scott Beebie

Related Content

Fifth Candidate Running For Mayor Of Plattsburgh

By Feb 19, 2020
Chris Rosenquest
Photo provided by Chris Rosenquest

A fifth candidate — and fourth Democrat — is running for mayor of Plattsburgh.

Republican Enters Plattsburgh Mayoral Race

By Feb 14, 2020
Republican Scott Beebie announces his candidacy for mayor of Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Two Democrats are challenging Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, forcing a primary in the race for mayor. On Thursday a fourth candidate – a Republican - announced his own run for the city’s top seat.

Conversation With 22-Year-Old Plattsburgh Mayoral Candidate

By Jan 21, 2020
Miles N. Davis
Miles N. Davis For Plattsburgh / Facebook

So far there are three candidates, all Democrats, running for mayor of Plattsburgh this year. They are Tenzin Dorjee, owner of a downtown restaurant, incumbent Colin Read, who is seeking his second term, and 22-year-old Miles Davis.  Davis, who attended SUNY Plattsburgh, is continuing his studies at Clinton Community College and hopes to eventually become a high school teacher. But Davis tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he’s taking a pause in his studies because he believes Plattsburgh needs a more youthful perspective in its leadership.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read Discusses Decision To Run For Re-Election

By Jun 4, 2019
Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read
Colin Read for Mayor/Facebook

Plattsburgh, New York Mayor Colin Read has had a somewhat tumultuous first term. Protesters opposed to downtown redevelopment plans gather every Thursday during city council meetings outside City Hall.  There’s been a rocky relationship with the adjacent town after the city filed a lawsuit over a 1992 PILOT agreement.  Mayor Read is also attempting to annex 224 acres of town land. Early in his four-year term, Read and a city councilor were caught on tape making controversial comments and the mayor’s first budget eliminated four city departments.  
Despite the hurdles, last week Mayor Colin Read let it be known that he will run for a second four-year term next year.  The Democrat tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley that he hopes to stay in office until the city’s fiscal foundation is stable.