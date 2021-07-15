 The Capitol Connection #2129 - New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli | WAMC
The Capitol Connection

The Capitol Connection #2129 - New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli

  • New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli
(Airs 07/15/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/17/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

