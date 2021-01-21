 Burlington Mayoral Candidates Participate In Virtual Forum | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Burlington Mayoral Candidates Participate In Virtual Forum

By 1 hour ago
  • The Black Lives Matter flag flies in front of Burlington City Hall
    Burlington City Hall (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington voters will elect a mayor on Town Meeting Day, March 2nd.  The incumbent Democrat and his challengers met recently for a virtual forum hosted by one of the city’s neighborhood planning assemblies.


The Burlington, Vermont ward system includes what are called Neighborhood Planning Assemblies, or NPAs. They are described by the city as grassroots groups that help improve communication and encourage residents to participate with city government.

The steering committees of Ward 2 and 3, which encompasses the city’s Old North End, hosted a forum between the mayoral candidates. Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger is seeking his fourth term. Independent candidate and Ward 7 councilor Ali Dieng and Progressive City Council President Max Tracy participated in the virtual event.

In his opening comments, Dieng said the city needs a trustworthy leader.  “It is all about implementing that vision that is fair and equitable for the city that works for every single person that live here. And also a city that seeks to eradicate all systems of oppressions. A city that strives for a sustainable economy as well as the safety and well-being of people that live here. And most importantly fiscal responsibility.”

Tracy says the pandemic has shown the value and strength of community.  “I want to be a mayor that brings our community together around these shared values of equity and justice and making sure that we are not only addressing the basic needs of our neighbors in the context of this pandemic but also  making real progress on the pressing issues of our time.”

Weinberger said experience is necessary as the city grapples with multiple simultaneous crises.  “A pandemic, a historic recession, a long-overdue reckoning on racial justice and an accelerating climate emergency. Moments like this demand proven leadership.”

The candidates were asked several questions pertaining to controversy surrounding the city police department and moves by the city council to reduce staffing and revise its oversight.  Progressive Tracy began the discussion.  “What we need to do is continue to lean into efforts to transform policing in this in our city by transitioning armed officer roles to more direct social supports aimed at dire community needs like trauma informed mental health responses.”
Moderator Patrick Johnson:  “Mr. Mayor?”
Weinberger:  “Public safety needs to be one of the very top priorities.  I am concerned that decisions made by the city council over my objections last summer have put that in jeopardy.  I think there were changes made to the police department without a plan and as a result we’re heading into a period here of real uncertainty about whether we’re going continue to be able to answer all the calls that the people of Burlington make to the Police Department.”
Johnson:  “Ali would you like to?”
Dieng:  “Thank you. It should not be about the police itself. We have to talk about what we call public safety. And we cannot transform the police by reducing it through attrition.”

The trio was asked what concrete steps the city could take to address the climate crisis.  It led to a discussion on what Mayor Weinberger called a pioneering decarbonizing charter change proposal that would allow the city council to regulate thermal heating systems.  “So it would give us the ability to really nudge buildings away from fossil fuels towards alternative energy.”
Tracy: “I do also support this charter change. I think that it’s important that we continue to incentivize and create ways for us to not have additional fossil fuel infrastructure built related to heating.”
Dieng:  “The yes vote for the thermal energy ballot item will not increase your taxes.  But ultimately that’s what it will do over time. The city will come back again requesting for people to switch or be taxed.”

Audio is courtesy of Channel 17 Town Meeting Television.

Tags: 
Town Meeting Day 2021
Mayor Miro Weinberger
Max Tracy
Ali Dieng

Related Content

Clavelle Endorses Weinberger

By Jan 14, 2021
Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

A former Progressive mayor of Burlington, Vermont is endorsing Democratic incumbent Miro Weinberger for re-election ahead of Town Meeting Day in March.

Burlington Progressives Hold Nominating Caucus For Town Meeting Day Races

By Dec 2, 2020
The Black Lives Matter flag flies in front of Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley/WAMC

On Burlington, Vermont’s Town Meeting Day ballot on March 2, voters will choose their mayor and four city council seats. Burlington Progressives held a virtual caucus Tuesday night to nominate their candidates for the Town Meeting Day races.

City Council President Max Tracy Seeks Progressive Party Nomination For Burlington Mayor

By Nov 21, 2020
Max Tracy
Max for Mayor / Facebook

Vermont voters will choose local races in communities across the state on Town Meeting Day, March 3rd.  In Burlington, several candidates have already announced their plans to run for mayor. Two people are seeking the Progressive Party nomination.  Ward 3 City Councilor Brian Pine officially announced his campaign earlier this month, while City Council President Max Tracy is also seeking the Progressive nod. Tracy tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley the city of Burlington needs to move in a different direction.