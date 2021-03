After nearly 20 years leading the men’s basketball team, coach Will Brown is leaving the University at Albany.

The move comes one day after the team was bounced from the America East Tournament with an 83 to 77 loss to Hartford. In a statement today, UAlbany said Brown and the school agreed to mutually part ways. Under Brown, the Great Danes had a record of 315 and 295 and reached the NCAA tournament five times. UAlbany says a national search for a coach will begin immediately.