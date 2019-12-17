Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore

     This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:
"Ship of Dreams: The Sinking of the Titanic and the End of the Edwardian Era" by Gareth Russell
"The Day It Finally Happens" by Mike Pearl
"Peculiar Questions and Practical Answers" from the files of the New York Public Library
"You Suck at Cooking"
"Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds" by Ian Wright
"Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge" by Sheila Weller
"Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story" by Kevin Noble Maillard

Book Picks - The Bookstore

By Dec 10, 2019
 Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox.

List:
“Charlie the Tramp” and “Harvey’s Hideaway” by Russell Hoban, illustrated by Lillian Hoban
“And Go Like This” and “Reading Backwards: Essays and Reviews 2005-2018” by John Crowley
“The City Game: Triumph, Scandal, and a Legendary Basketball Team” by Matthew Goodman
“Girl with a Leica” by Helena Janeczek
“Home for Christmas: Stories for Young and Old” from the editors at Plough House

Events:
December 12 at 5:30 p.m. Patty Crane, "Bell I Wake To"
December 13 at 5:30 p.m. Jeffrey L. Diamond, "Live To Network"

Book Picks - The Bennington Bookshop

By May 21, 2019
  This week's Book Picks come from owner of Bennington Bookshop, Phil Lewis.

List:

“Bowlaway” by Elizabeth McCracken

“Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” by Pam Houston

“We're All In This Together” by Amy Jones

“The Weight of a Piano” by Chris Cander

“The Salt Path” by Raynor Winn

“Wunderland” by Jennifer Cody Epstein

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By Nov 12, 2019
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:
"Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Michael Crichton's The Andromeda Evolution by Daniel H. Wilson
"Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
"The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan (event Fri, 11/15)
"Like Falling Through a Cloud: A Lyrical Memoir by Eugenia Zukerman (event in Rhinebeck, Thurs, 11/21)
"Sofia Valdez, Future Prez" by Andrea Beaty (event in Rhinebeck, Sun 12/1)
"The Shortest Day" by Susan Cooper (event in Rhinebeck, Sat, 12/7)
"Juliet Takes a Breath" by Gabby Rivera