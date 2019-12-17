Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore

This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:

"Ship of Dreams: The Sinking of the Titanic and the End of the Edwardian Era" by Gareth Russell

"The Day It Finally Happens" by Mike Pearl

"Peculiar Questions and Practical Answers" from the files of the New York Public Library

"You Suck at Cooking"

"Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds" by Ian Wright

"Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge" by Sheila Weller

"Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story" by Kevin Noble Maillard