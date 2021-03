This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:

Transient Desires by Donna Leon

Floaters: Poems by Martin Espada

The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr.

The Lowering Days by Gregory Brown

The Removed by Brandon Hobson

The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee