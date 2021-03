This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

Fugitive Telemetry by Martha Wells

Norse Mythology Volume 1 (Graphic Novel) by Neil Giaman and P. Craig Russell

Never Have I Ever by Isabel Yap

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

Day Zero by C. Robert Cargill

Later by Stephen King

Galaxy and The Ground Within by Becky Chambers