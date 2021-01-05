Book Picks - Battenkill Books

This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

List:

"The House on Vesper Sands" by Paraic O’Donnell

"The Devil and the Dark Water" by Stuart Turton

"The Liar’s Dictionary" by Eley Williams

"The Decameron Project: 29 New Stories from the Pandemic" by Selected by the editors at the New York Times

"Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times" by Katherine May

"The Way Past Winter" by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

"Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance" by Nikki Grimes