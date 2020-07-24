 Black Lives Matter Group: North Adams City Councilor Should Resign | WAMC

Black Lives Matter Group: North Adams City Councilor Should Resign

  • The seal of the the city of North Adams, Massachusetts
    North Adams

The Black Lives Matter organization in North Adams, Massachusetts says it will protest city council meetings until a member who called the movement a terrorist organization steps down.

A representative of the group, Raymond Moore, says the planned actions – which begin at Tuesday’s meeting – are also in response to city councilor Robert Moulton’s comments that diminished the threat of COVID-19.

“And he’s on the school committee, and he doesn’t believe in COVID-19? That is a serious situation,"
 said Moore. "His comments are racist to the extent of, I don’t understand how people are letting him slide by. I don’t get it.”

Moore tells WAMC that he has children in the North Adams public school system.

Moulton made his remarks on public access television on July 21st.

A Black Lives Matter march is scheduled for Sunday in North Adams beginning at 2 p.m.

