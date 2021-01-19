For Biden's Capital Region Campaign Chair, Inauguration Has Been A Dream Since 1987

One of the strangest inaugurations of a U.S. President is set for Wednesday at noon. Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office in a muted ceremony, with attendance strictly limited because of the coronavirus pandemic and new security concerns in the nation’s capital. On top of that, President Donald Trump is leaving Washington early, becoming the first incumbent to snub his successor since Reconstruction. Niskayuna Town Board Member Denise Murphy McGraw chaired the Capital Region/Upstate New York arm of the Biden campaign. She first volunteered for Biden's presidential campaigns in 1987.