The Best of Our Knowledge #1591 "Getting Social With Social Workers"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1591

Did you know that March is Social Workers’ month? Do you know what a social worker does? Not many people do, and a lot of people who think they do get it wrong. So to find out about how these professionals do their jobs, and what exactly those jobs are, we fired up the Zoom machine and had a conversation with three licensed clinical social workers from The Lakeview Center in Pensacola, Florida. Sandra Crawford is a certified E therapist, and a master’s level certified addiction professional. Amanda Helm is clinical manager of The Lodges residential services at Lakeview, and Shannon Massingale is director of care coordination for the Lakeview Center who coordinates all medical and mental health services for children in foster care in Northwest Florida’s 4 county area.