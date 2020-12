The Best of Our Knowledge #1579

At the end of most years, we spend a couple of weeks looking back at the important stories of the past 12 months. But this year, frankly, they weren’t exactly merry. So this year, we’ll just revisit some of the most interesting people we met this year.

We’ll talk to the artist who helped bring the Beatles to life on Saturday morning, and another who illustrated her own story, plus an Academic Minute looking for laughs.

