The Best of Our Knowledge #1558 "School Librarians Fight COVID Slide"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1558

When students go back to school every fall, it takes a while to get them back up to speed and learning again. It’s called a summer slide. Now a group of school librarians are worried about a larger gap and are ready to help. The Every Library Institute has published a white paper report on the topic.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear about the fight against COVID slide.

We’ll also hear about a research report on the effect of spring break on the coronavirus pandemic, and spend an Academic Minute changing the world with birds.