The Best of Our Knowledge #1557 "Skills 21 & Teacher Hiring In A Recession"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1557

Skills 21 is a program in Connecticut that has challenged students to innovate and be creative for years. Earlier this year, along with the rest of us, they had to change their program.

Today on The Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll how about this resource for students has adapted. You can find some of students' Personal Interest Projects HERE. To get involved, go HERE.

We’ll also hear about a study that suggests that school districts find better teachers in a bad economy, and spend an Academic Minute with COVID-19 opinions.