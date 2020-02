The Best of Our Knowledge #1536

Studying history, including your own family history can be fascinating. And if one of your ancestors happened to write the original novel Dracula, well how cool is that? And there might be a little actual history involved in that story.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to Dacre Stoker, the great grandnephew and keeper of the estate of Bram Stoker.

We’ll also spend an academic minute looking for less famous vampires.