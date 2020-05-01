Berkshire Sheriff Recovers From COVID-19

After battling COVID-19, Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler says he’s back at work.

Bowler tested positive for coronavirus in late March, sidelining him for most of April while he recovered at home. The 60-year-old sheriff thinks he likely contracted it from his daughter – who also tested positive for COVID-19 – as she exhibited symptoms days before he got sick. He’s not the only one in the sheriff’s office to come down with the virus.

“The three other staff, two of them I didn’t have contact with, and one of them, we had contact only in passing," Bowler told WAMC. "There was a couple police officers that had tested and we were in the same proximity. I can’t attribute to that.”

Bowler says that none of the county jail’s almost 150 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, but noted that less than five have been tested as per state guidelines requiring a potential carrier to show symptoms to receive the test.