Berkshire Record Suspends Operations

With local publications across the country facing a dire future during the coronavirus pandemic, a Berkshire County outlet is calling it quits.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts-based newspaper The Berkshire Record announced Thursday that it is suspending operations as revenues drop during the pandemic.

The weekly South County-focused publication furloughed all 10 of its employees, according to a report by The Berkshire Eagle.

The paper was launched in 1989.

Reached by WAMC News, publisher Anthony Prisendorf declined to comment.