 Berkshire Record Suspends Operations | WAMC

Berkshire Record Suspends Operations

By 1 hour ago
  • http://berkshirerecord.net/ / Berkshire Record

With local publications across the country facing a dire future during the coronavirus pandemic, a Berkshire County outlet is calling it quits.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts-based newspaper The Berkshire Record announced Thursday that it is suspending operations as revenues drop during the pandemic.

The weekly South County-focused publication furloughed all 10 of its employees, according to a report by The Berkshire Eagle.

The paper was launched in 1989.

Reached by WAMC News, publisher Anthony Prisendorf declined to comment.

Tags: 
berkshire record
COVID-19

Related Content

Easthampton Mayor LaChapelle Represents Western Mass. On Baker's Reopening Advisory Board

By 3 hours ago
Nicole LaChapelle Facebook

A 17-member panel of business, health care, and municipal leaders has started working on recommendations for reopening the economy in Massachusetts.

Child Abuse Concerns Increasing During Pandemic

By Apr 28, 2020

Since the coronavirus outbreak there has been a dramatic drop in child abuse reports.

Pittsfield Police See Uptick In Domestic Violence During Pandemic

By 8 hours ago
An SUV is parked on the street in front of a brick building with "Pittsfield Police" on its doors
Josh Landes / WAMC

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Police Chief Michael Wynn’s role as the city’s deputy emergency management director has meant he is coordinating county-wide responses to the crisis. Wynn spoke with WAMC Wednesday about how his department is handling the risks of policing during the coronavirus outbreak, an uptick in domestic violence reports, and what role the department plays in enforcing public health guidelines on the streets of Pittsfield.