This Saturday, the Berkshire County chapter of the NAACP is holding a voter registration and membership rally at The Common in Pittsfield, Massachusetts with Berkshire Pride and other county groups. The event will feature a youth musical protest in honor of Elijah McClain, the African American man who died after an encounter with police in Aurora, Colorado in August 2019. WAMC spoke with Brooke Bridges of the Berkshire County NAACP about what inspired the rally.