The Berkshire International Film Festival "Scrooged" Screening At The Mahaiwe Theater

The Berkshire International Film Festival is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the holiday favorite, “Scrooged,” with actress Karen Allen!

“Scrooged” is a darkly comedic update of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” directed by Richard Donner, starring Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a cynical television executive whose cutthroat business practices have made him rich and powerful, but left him a coldhearted and lonely cynic. Karen Allen plays his compassionate and kind-hearted girlfriend, Claire Philips.

Special guest Karen Allen will be on hand for a "behind the scenes" conversation with Berkshire writer and BIFF board member Mary Mott, and audience Q&A session.

This special event takes place on Friday, December 14 at 7PM at the Mahaiwe Theater. We welcome Karen Allen to the Roundtable this morning.