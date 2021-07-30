 Bang On A Can LOUD Weekend At MASS MoCA | WAMC
Bang On A Can LOUD Weekend At MASS MoCA

Bang on a Can and MASS MoCA present LOUD Weekend this weekend which will be a fully loaded eclectic super-mix of minimal, experimental and electronic music.

LOUD Weekend features two days of ear-bending music and mind-blowing art exhibitions taking place throughout the museum's vast galleries and its stunning collection of indoor and outdoor performing arts venues.

Featured performers include Kronos Quartet, Mazz Swift, and Bang on a Can All-Stars among many others. The opening concert on Friday July 30 at 4pm begins with Julius Eastman's FEMENINE followed by world premiere performances of music by Frederic Rzewski, Terry Riley, and much more.

Bang on a Can co-founders and artistic directors David Lang, and Julia Wolfe join us this morning.

