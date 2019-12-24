Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Assemblyman Seeking State Senate Seat Gathering GOP Endorsements

By 5 minutes ago
  • 114th District Assemblyman Dan Stec
    114th District Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec is running for the 45th District Senate seat
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Assemblyman Dan Stec, who recently began campaigning for New York’s 45th district state Senate seat, is securing the support of Republican officials across the district.

Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec says he has the endorsements of more than two dozen Warren County officials as he attemps to replace retiring state Senator Betty Little, also a Republican.

In a release, Stec, a former chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, lists 25 county and town officials, adding to his earlier announcement of support from Washington County officials.  Stec met earlier this month with the Republican chairs of all six counties in the district to discuss his platform and seek their endorsement.

Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, announced her campaign for the Senate seat in May.

Tags: 
Stec
Dan Stec
45th District
Betty Little

Related Content

Assemblyman Dan Stec Announces State Senate Campaign

By Dec 12, 2019
114th district Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The race for the 45th state New York Senate district seat is gearing up after Republican Betty Little’s announcement last week that she would retire. Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec on Wednesday announced that he’s running for the seat.

Stec Will Run To Replace Little In NYS Senate; Jones Won't

Assemblymen Jones (left) and Stec answer questions during legislative forum
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York State Assemblyman Dan Stec of Queensbury will run for the state Senate in 2020. The Republican from the 114th district announced Wednesday that he will try to succeed retiring Republican Betty Little in the 45th district. Stec was first elected in 2012. Just after Stec jumped into the race to replace Little, Democratic Assemblyman D. Billy Jones of the 115th district announced he will not be a candidate for Senate.

State Senator Republican Betty Little Will Not Run For Re-election

By Dec 5, 2019
New York state Senator Betty Little announces she will not run for re-election in 2020
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Longtime Republican New York state Senator Betty Little announced today that she will not run for re-election in 2020. As WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, Little is the second Republican in a week to make such a move.