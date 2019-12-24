Assemblyman Seeking State Senate Seat Gathering GOP Endorsements

Assemblyman Dan Stec, who recently began campaigning for New York’s 45th district state Senate seat, is securing the support of Republican officials across the district.

Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec says he has the endorsements of more than two dozen Warren County officials as he attemps to replace retiring state Senator Betty Little, also a Republican.

In a release, Stec, a former chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, lists 25 county and town officials, adding to his earlier announcement of support from Washington County officials. Stec met earlier this month with the Republican chairs of all six counties in the district to discuss his platform and seek their endorsement.

Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, announced her campaign for the Senate seat in May.