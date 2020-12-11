 The Artists And Rivalries That Inspired The Golden Age Of Animation | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Artists And Rivalries That Inspired The Golden Age Of Animation

By 2 hours ago
  • Book cover for
    Atlantic Monthly Press / Atlantic Monthly Press

Before television, animated cartoons were often “little hand grenades of social and political satire” aimed squarely at adults. Early Betty Boop cartoons included nudity. Popeye stories slyly criticized the injustices of unchecked capitalism. Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner were used to explore hidden depths of the American psyche.

In "Wild Minds: The Artists and Rivalries that Inspired the Golden Age of Animation" author Reid Mitenbuler relates the origin stories of titanic animators like Otto Messmer, Max Fleischer, Walt Disney, and Chuck Jones—who were just as colorful as their creations.

Tags: 
reid mitenbuler
animation
cartoon
cartoons
art
wild minds
artist

Related Content

Hollywood Monsters And The Lost Legacy Of Milicent Patrick

By May 10, 2019
Book Cover for "The Lady from the Black Lagoon"

As a teenager, Mallory O’Meara was thrilled to discover that one of her favorite movies, "Creature from the Black Lagoon," featured a monster designed by a woman, Milicent Patrick. But for someone who should have been hailed as a pioneer in the genre, there was little information available. For, as O’Meara soon discovered, Patrick’s contribution had been claimed by a jealous male colleague, her career had been cut short and she soon after had disappeared from film history. No one even knew if she was still alive. As a young woman working in the horror film industry, O’Meara set out to right the wrong, and in the process discovered the full, fascinating story of an ambitious, artistic woman ahead of her time.

Mallory O'Meara's book is "The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick."

H. Jon Benjamin's Attempted Memoir

By May 11, 2018
H. Jon Benjamin
Ben Denzer

H. Jon Benjamin is a comedian and actor - best known for voicing the title characters on Fox’s "Bob’s Burgers" and FXX’s "Archer."

His new attempted memoir, “Failure is an Option,” is a chronicle of  defeats and losses beating a steady drum throughout his life. It begins with the inscription “For all of you failures out there. You CAN do worse.” He is, by all accounts, a pretty successful guy -- the lead of two popular television shows. But he points out: voiceover only takes a few hours on any given workday and often he fills the rest of his time with failing -- and that’s ok.

To Pixar And Beyond By Lawrence Levy

By May 3, 2017
Book Cover - To Pixar and Beyond

After Steve Jobs was unceremoniously dismissed from Apple, he turned his attention to a little-known graphics art company that he owned called Pixar. 

One day, out of the blue, Jobs called Lawrence Levy, a Harvard-trained lawyer and Silicon Valley executive to whom he had never spoken before, in the hope of persuading Levy to help him get Pixar on the right track.

What Levy found in Pixar was a company on the verge of failure. To Pixar and Beyond is the extraordinary story of what happened next.

Hanna-Barbera: The Architects Of Saturday Morning At The Norman Rockwell Museum

By Nov 11, 2016

Before the rise of basic cable, Saturday mornings for many children in America were spent watching cartoons on one of three available television channels. From 1958 through the 1980s, a majority of those cartoons bore the Hanna-Barbera imprint. Creating scores of popular series such as The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Jonny Quest, Scooby-Doo, Super Friends, and The Smurfs, Hanna-Barbera was an animation powerhouse.

Hanna-Barbera: The Architects of Saturday Morning is the first museum exhibition on the world’s most successful animation partnership. It opens tomorrow at the Norman Rockwell Museum and runs through May 29th.