Any Questions #478: "Playing The Trivia Card"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel trade cards.

Last week's challenge

Think of a band with a famous song containing a weekday. Drop an S and change one of the letters in the band’s name to an A, and you can rearrange the letters to spell an eight-letter bird and a four-letter bird. What are they?

Answer: ROLLING STONES, LOON and STARLING

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: PLAYING THE TRIVIA CARD

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this time of year, many people send each other cards. Those cards often contain holiday greetings or newsletters, and sometimes they contain gift cards or checks. This week, we're sending to our listeners cards that contain trivia. Specifically, each correct answer this week will start with the letter C and end with the letters ARD.

1. What four-word name is given to a ceremony that takes place outside Buckingham Palace four times per week at 11:00 am during most of the year and to one at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery that takes place every half-hour or every hour, depending on the time of year?

2. It was introduced in 1956 by Ford Frick and was originally given to one person per year, until 1967 when his successor changed the voting so it was presented to two people per year, a tradition which continues to this day. A left-hander won it for the first time in 1957, and the first unanimous vote happened in 1963 for a person who two years later would become the first repeat winner. What is it?

3. Along with Anne Boleyn, who is the other woman represented by the word “beheaded” in the famous sequence “Divorced, beheaded, died, annulled, beheaded, survived”?

4. What nickname can be applied, for various reasons and at various times, to Janet Yellen, Whitey Ford, and Frank Sinatra?

5. What name fills in the blank in this section of a 93-member list: Witherspoon, Mirren, _____, Winslet, Bullock, Portman?

Extra credit

1. Whose filmography includes the screwball comedies Twentieth Century and My Man Godfrey, the latter of which was the fourth and final film she made with William Powell?

2. A sequence known as a knight’s tour is one in which the knight “visits” the entirety of a what?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase PLAYING CARD. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word and a six-letter word that are antonyms. What are the words?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Changing of the Guard

2. Cy Young Award

3. Catherine Howard

4. Chairman of the Board

5. Cotillard

Extra credit

1. Carole Lombard

2. Chessboard