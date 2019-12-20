Any Questions #433: "Leftover Questions No. 9"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel wrap up another year.

Last week's challenge

Start with two five-letter words associated with the game of football. Combine them and you can spell a word associated with digital currency. What are the words?

Answer: BLOCK, CHAIN – BLOCKCHAIN

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LEFTOVER QUESTIONS #9

On-air questions: Our last show of 2019 can only mean one thing: it's time once again for the Any Questions? clearance sale. As usual, I'll ask you questions from categories we did during 2019. And also as usual: all questions are sold as is: no refunds, no returns, all sales final.

1. [#387: Lights] First introduced in 1965 and discontinued in 1991, then revived sporadically afterwards, the Blue Light Special was a promotional device in which a product was put on sale in-store for a short period of time and advertised via a rotating blue light. What department store chain featured the Blue Light Special?

2. [#391: Moose] Since 2017, actor Cody Kearsley has had a recurring role as Moose Mason on the CW series Riverdale. The series also stars Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, and is based on a series of comic books named for what main character?

3. [#398: Clocks] A royal observatory located in a part of southeast London is famous because the line of 0° longitude – a line known as the prime meridian – runs through it and also for a clock known as the Shepherd Gate Clock which has an unusual 24-hour analog dial that is always set to the time standard known by what three-word name?

4. [#405: Gardens] Situated on the board between Water Works and Go To Jail, Marvin Gardens is one of the three yellow properties – along with Atlantic Avenue and Ventnor Avenue – on a Monopoly board. Located in Margate City, New Jersey, Marvin Gardens is the only property that represents a place not located in what city?

5. [#420: Brothers] Portrayer of Andy Moffett on The Facts of Life, portrayer of Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy

Extra credit

1. [#403: Brown] What open-faced sandwich, a variation on a Welsh rarebit, consists of turkey and bacon covered in Mornay sauce and was named after the Louisville, Kentucky hotel where it was created?

2. [#406: Silver] The Silver Screen Edition is a 1983 card set featuring questions in six categories including "Settings", "Titles", and "Portrayals" that is a subsidiary to what game?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase END OF THE YEAR. Change one letter to a T and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (seven letters, five letters) for what someone might do on a hot summer day. What is the phrase?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Kmart

2. Archie

3. Greenwich Mean Time

4. Atlantic City

5. Astin

Extra credit

1. Hot Brown

2. Trivial Pursuit