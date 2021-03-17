 Antiques With Mark Lawson 3/17/21 | WAMC
Antiques With Mark Lawson 3/17/21

  • Silver plates, a bell, a large emerald, and an Irish sugar shaker.
    Mark Lawson will discuss the pictured antiques today.

Mark Lawson of Albany's Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to discuss Irish antiques and a whole lot more! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Pictured above: 23 carat sugar loaf emerals, Irish sterling silver sugar shaker, the bell from the Bell House at the Watervliet Shaker community from 1848 until the Shakers sold the property, calling the members of the community to their daily duties and devotions, and a collection of 18th century English Silver including a fine and rare set of 12 sterling silver plates made in 1752.

